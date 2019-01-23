NYPD unveils new crime-fighting initiative

The New York Police Department says it will devote additional resources to six precincts with violent crime rates that are more than twice as high as the rest of the city.
Commissioner James O'Neill said in his annual "State of the NYPD" address on Wednesday that the initiative is aimed at ensuring every neighborhood benefits from the city's historic overall drop in crime, regardless of income level, location or demographics.
New York has seen crime numbers fall dramatically over the last three decades. The city had fewer than 300 homicides last year, compared with 2,245 in 1990.
