Colorado state senator accused of sexual harassment retiring

A Colorado state senator who survived an expulsion vote following allegations of sexual harassment is retiring.
KCNC-TV in Denver reports Sen. Randy Baumgardner, who represents the Hot Sulphur Springs area in northwestern Colorado, will retire Jan. 21, and a Republican vacancy committee will choose his replacement.
In a letter released Monday, Baumgardner said he is leaving so he can focus on his family. He did not address the sexual harassment allegations.
Baumgartner was accused of groping a former legislative aide in 2016, and an independent investigator found the claims were credible. Baumgardner denied it, and an expulsion vote failed in April.
He was stripped of several committee posts after subsequent accusations that he created a hostile work environment.
KCNC reports Baumgardner said Monday night he didn't want to put his family through another possible expulsion hearing.
