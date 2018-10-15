File - In this June 6, 2018, file photo, Deb Haaland, a Democratic candidate for Congress for central New Mexico’s open seat and a tribal member of the Laguna Pueblo, speaks at her Albuquerque home. Three candidates for a key congressional district that encompasses New Mexico’s most populated area are scheduled Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to debate on their stances on the economy and other issues.
Candidates in US House race for Albuquerque clash in debate

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS Associated Press

October 15, 2018 06:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

Candidates in a race for an open U.S. House seat that represents Albuquerque are trying to win over voters in a rapid debate.

Democrat Debra Haaland, Republican Janice Arnold-Jones, and Libertarian Lloyd Princeton repeated on Monday party-line stances on health care and crime as records show Haaland outpacing everyone in fundraising.

The 30-minute debate sponsored by KOB-TV in Albuquerque allowed the three candidates to quickly touch upon their talking points around military spending and partisanship.

The latest Federal Election Commission filings show Haaland raised $605,000 from July 1 to Sept. 30 — more than four times as much as Arnold-Jones did in the same period. Arnold-Jones reported pulling in $138,000.

Haaland reportedly has $416,735 cash on hand while Arnold-Jones has $44,000.

Records show Princeton raised $6,000 and has $788 cash on hand.

