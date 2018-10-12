FILE- In this May 22, 2018, file photo Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams waves in Atlanta. Abrams is trying to reach voters who don’t usually vote in midterm elections in the hopes to drive up turnout in her race against Republican Brian Kemp.
FILE- In this May 22, 2018, file photo Georgia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams waves in Atlanta. Abrams is trying to reach voters who don’t usually vote in midterm elections in the hopes to drive up turnout in her race against Republican Brian Kemp. John Bazemore, File AP Photo
National Politics

Stacey Abrams’ trying to mobilize Georgia’s sporadic voters

By BILL BARROW Associated Press

October 12, 2018 10:17 PM

FOREST PARK, Ga.

Democrat Stacey Abrams says she cannot become governor of Georgia without convincing tens of thousands of sporadic voters to come to the polls.

So her campaign is spending considerable sums on paid canvassers, field offices for volunteers and direct mail pieces aimed at more than 1.5 million Georgians who don't usually vote in midterm elections.

It's a contrast to Republican Brian Kemp. The current secretary of state has a well-funded and aggressive campaign, but will depend more on the traditional Republican electorate in Georgia.

Abrams is trying to become the first black female governor in U.S. history.

Early returns from mail-in ballots suggest she's having at least some success in coaxing ballots from black voters and young voters who didn't vote in the 2014 midterms.

