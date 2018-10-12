10 Mississippi officers want full reinstatement to all duty

AT least 10 police officers in Mississippi who have been cleared of any wrongdoing in line-of-duty shootings want to be restored to full duty.
News outlets reported the Jackson police officers went before the Civil Service Commission on Thursday, complaining that their continued restriction to administrative duty is costing them money.
An attorney for the officers said the administrative duty status makes the officers ineligible for overtime. It also means they cannot work part-time security jobs. Many of the officers involved had worked on a gun crime interdiction team or other specialized units that provided plenty of overtime opportunities.
The Civil Service Commission said it would investigate the officers' claims.
Police spokesman Roderick Holmes said he was not authorized to comment on the officers' complaints.
