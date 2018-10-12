Kentucky police lieutenant nominated to be federal marshal

President Donald Trump is nominating a Kentucky police lieutenant to be U.S. marshal in the state's Western District.
The White House announced Trump intends to nominate Gary B. Burman to the post.
Burman has been with the Louisville Metro Police Department for 37 years, beginning as a patrol officer in 1980.
He spent one year as a special agent with the FBI, and returned to the police department in 1990, rising through the ranks to eventually become commander of the dignitary protection and threat assessment units, where he now serves.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky said Burman has the necessary preparation to excel in the post.
