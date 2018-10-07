Rep. Welch promises to back US plywood industry

Vermont U.S. Rep. Peter Welch says he will continue to support American companies as they fight against cheaper Chinese plywood.
The Caledonian Record reports Welch met with officials at the Columbia Forest Products plant in Newport Monday, and he called the Chinese competition an "existential challenge" for the plant and the company.
Company official Gary Gillespie says China is violating an order by the International Trade Commission and dumping cheaper plywood into the American market. He says Chinese companies sell plywood 40 to 50 percent lower than what his company offers.
Gillespie says sales have slowed at the company while he has seen sales of Chinese pine panels "skyrocket."
Welch says he will work with both Democratic and Republican representatives to help the U.S. industry.
