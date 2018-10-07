Lincoln museum head cuts foundation tie over stovepipe hat

FILE - In this July 11, 2016 file photo, Alan Lowe director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum visits with employees on his first day on the job in Springfield, Ill. Hard feelings over attempts to verify an iconic stovepipe hat’s connection to Abraham Lincoln has prompted Lowe to severe financial ties to the organization’s fundraising arm at a critical juncture for the nonprofit foundation, which struggling to pay back millions of dollars borrowed to buy the hat and other artifacts related to the 16th president. The State Journal-Register via AP Rich Saal