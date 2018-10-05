Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by members of the media as she walks to the Capitol before a vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington.
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by members of the media as she walks to the Capitol before a vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo
Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, is followed by members of the media as she walks to the Capitol before a vote to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill, Friday, Oct. 5, 2018 in Washington. Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP Photo

National Politics

Kavanaugh gets the votes to survive Supreme Court fight

By ALAN FRAM and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

October 05, 2018 09:29 PM

WASHINGTON

Brett Kavanaugh seems assured of surviving a Supreme Court nomination fight for the ages after two wavering senators said they'd back him.

The announcements by Republican Susan Collins of Maine and Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia came after weeks of shocking accusations, hardball politics and rowdy Capitol protests.

Their support makes Saturday's vote to confirm Kavanaugh a formality. It is an anticlimactic finale to a battle that riveted the nation for nearly a month.

Republicans control the Senate by a 51-49 margin, and Saturday's roll call seems destined to be nearly party-line, with just a single defector from each side.

The vote caps a contest fought against the backdrop of the #MeToo movement and President Donald Trump's unyielding support of his Supreme Court nominee.

  Comments  