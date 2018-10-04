Ohio River agency holds off vote on dropping pollution rules

A commission that watches over the Ohio River's health has put off a vote on whether to move away from its role of setting pollution standards for the river.
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission decided against holding a vote Thursday on a change that would leave the responsibility of setting water quality standards up to the six individual states along the river.
The commission says it needs more time to consider the idea.
Several environmental groups have pushed back against the change. They say it could weaken water quality protection for the river that provides drinking water for 5 million people.
Backers say the changes wouldn't affect water quality. They say the commission's role in setting pollution standards is redundant because states already set their own rules.
