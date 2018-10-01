DeWine, Cordray spar, but align against right-to-work

Ohio's major party governor candidates both say they'd veto right-to-work legislation and foster a civil, bipartisan spirit in Ohio government — and that's about where their agreements ended.
Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine and Democrat Richard Cordray, the former federal consumer watchdog, appeared in a policy-heavy second debate Monday at Marietta College. The two sparred over health care issues, guns, opioids and oversight of e-schools.
DeWine said he would veto right-to-work legislation because it's a divisive issue that wouldn't advance his plans for growing the state's economy through investment in early childhood education and job training.
Cordray said he'd also block the bill. He said Ohio voters need to be respected for turning back the idea decades ago and reminded leaders again in 2011 that they support collective bargaining rights.
