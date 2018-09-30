The Latest: White House not ‘micromanaging’ Kavanaugh probe

Congressional reporters line the hallway outside the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., as he meets with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and other leaders where they agreed to delay a final vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh to allow time for an investigation by the FBI of the sexual misconduct allegations against him, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo