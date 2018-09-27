Candidates for Rhode Island governor snipe in 1st debate

Democratic Gov Gina Raimondo went after Republican Cranston Mayor Allan Fung for what she called "public corruption" in his police department, while he fired back that she is a Statehouse insider whose leadership has failed.
They met Thursday in their first gubernatorial debate, which aired on WPRI-TV, with independent Joe Trillo, a former Republican lawmaker.
Fung says morale was up in the police department after a state police report found serious dysfunction.
He criticized Raimondo for the disastrous rollout of a public benefits computer system.
Trillo and Fung hurled personal insults at each other. Fung called Trillo a "loudmouth." Trillo replied that Fung was "wimpy."
All three said there should be an outside investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate votes.
Comments