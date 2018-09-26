Police: Bear kills dog in backyard of Aspen home

Police say a young bear killed a dog in self-defense in the backyard of an Aspen home.
The Aspen Times reports Aspen police say the homeowners let out their 14-year-old Welsh terrier Tuesday without knowing a bear was under their backyard deck.
Community Resource Officer Ginna Gordon says the dog barked at the bear, trapping it under the deck. The bear responded in an "act of defense." The bear left the area before officers arrived.
Kurtis Tesch, area wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife, says bear activity is increasing in the area as they're putting on weight before winter hibernation.
Tesch says people need to keep watch over their pets when letting the animals out and consider using a leash.
