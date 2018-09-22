SC gov nominee video features kids singing 46-county song

With 46 days to go in the general election campaign, South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial nominee is out with a unique video the campaign says shows a commitment to representing people in the state's 46 counties.
The video released Friday features school children singing the names of all the state's counties.
In a release, Smith's campaign says the state representative and running mate Mandy Powers Norrell "will be a governor and lieutenant for all South Carolinians."
Smith faces Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election.
