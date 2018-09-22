FILE - In this May 24, 2018 file photo, Democrat James Smith participates in a debate for the governor’s race at Clemson University in Clemson S.C. With 46 days to go in the general election campaign, South Carolina’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee is out with a unique video the campaign says shows a commitment to representing people in the state’s 46 counties. The video released Friday, Sept. 21, features school children singing the names of all the state’s counties.
National Politics

SC gov nominee video features kids singing 46-county song

The Associated Press

September 22, 2018 06:22 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

With 46 days to go in the general election campaign, South Carolina's Democratic gubernatorial nominee is out with a unique video the campaign says shows a commitment to representing people in the state's 46 counties.

The video released Friday features school children singing the names of all the state's counties.

In a release, Smith's campaign says the state representative and running mate Mandy Powers Norrell "will be a governor and lieutenant for all South Carolinians."

Smith faces Gov. Henry McMaster in the November general election.

