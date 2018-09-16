A timeline of the Chicago police shooting of Laquan McDonald

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan has the task of presiding over Van Dyke’s murder trial, one of the city’s biggest trials in decades. For Gaughan, 77, the trial caps a career and a life that have included chapters as an engineering student, war hero, young man who had his own brush with the law, attorney and judge. (Chicago Police Department via AP, File) AP