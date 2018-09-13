The Latest: Researchers stand by Puerto Rico death toll

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Nestor Serrano walks on the upstairs floor of his home, where the walls were blown off, in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico. President Donald Trump’s assertion on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, that the federal government’s response to Hurricane Maria was “an incredible, unsung success” is falling flat in Puerto Rico, where islanders are still struggling to recover a year later. For many, Trump’s boast is hard to square with their daily reality: Blackouts remain common, and nearly 60,000 homes have only a makeshift roof. Gerald Herbert, File AP Photo