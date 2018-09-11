Flags at half-staff in honor of Sept. 11 victims

A directive from Gov. Doug Burgum has government agencies flying U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff in memory of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks 17 years ago.
In a statement, Burgum said "the tragedy of Sept. 11, 2001, is forever seared into our nation's collective consciousness. To this day, we remember the shock and sorrow of losing so many to such unspeakable acts, the grief felt by their loved ones left behind and the incredible heroism of the police officers, firefighters and others who rushed toward danger to save lives."
Bismarck is honoring the New York firefighters killed in the attack with the North Dakota 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Participants at the Capitol pay tribute to a firefighter by climbing the equivalent of the 110 stories at the World Trade Center.
Comments