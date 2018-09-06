Louisiana National Guard unit back from overseas deployment

More than 150 soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard's 1020th Engineer Company, 527th Engineer Battalion, 225th Engineer Brigade are back home after a nine-month deployment to Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The Marksville-based unit returned Sept. 1 after working in support of Operations Spartan Shield, Freedom's Sentinel and Inherent Resolve. While deployed, officials say the unit completed 35 projects exceeding $15 million in construction costs, including two for Northern Special Operations Command Central in Northern Afghanistan.
Brig. Gen. Lee Hopkins, director of the joint staff of the Louisiana Army National Guard, was among those who greeted and thanked the troops as they exited the plane in Alexandria.
The 1020th deployed to Kuwait once before during Operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield and have also been activated for domestic operations.
