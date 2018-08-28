Portland attorney authored complaint against Brown-Nike deal

A complaint alleging that a ballot initiative agreement negotiated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, Nike and a public employees union was illegal was authored by an attorney affiliated with political opponents of both Brown and unions.
Attorney Jill Gibson acknowledged Friday that she had drafted the complaint filed last month with the Oregon Secretary of State's office by a Portland man named Richard Leonetti, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported Monday.
The complaint challenged the deal to keep an initiative off the ballot that the Democratic governor helped broker in early July.
The union-backed initiative would have required Nike and other large companies to disclose tax payments and other business details. The unions dropped the proposal. Around the same time, Nike donated $100,000 to a political action committee campaigning against ballot initiatives opposed by Brown and the unions.
The complaint argued that the arrangement violated a state law.
The state Department of Justice declined to investigate the complaint earlier this month.
Leonetti previously refused to say who wrote the complaint he filed, but Gibson emailed the department after it declined the investigation.
Gibson declined to say who hired her to draft the complaint. She was a former attorney for Oregon House Republicans, and she has previously worked with Priority Oregon — the group that has run attack ads against Brown.
"It appears that the DOJ didn't focus on the allegation and hasn't given it due consideration," Gibson said.
The state Department of Justice is standing by its decision, spokeswoman Kristina Edmunson said.
The Secretary of State's Office must still decide if it will investigate the deal as a possible election law violation.
Comments