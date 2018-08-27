McCain had a ‘wicked’ wit that he often aimed at himself

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017, file photo Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., followed at right by House Armed Services Chairman Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, makes a humorous face to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain died on Aug. 25, 2018, after battling brain cancer. McCain’s “wicked” wit was often aimed at himself over long Washington career. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo