Congressional candidate pulls out of GOP debate

A Republican candidate for Congress in New Hampshire has pulled out of a GOP party-sponsored debate, saying he wouldn't sign a pledge to support whoever wins the primary.
Eddie Edwards was scheduled to attend the debate for 1st District candidates Thursday in Concord. WMUR-TV reports he wouldn't sign the Republican Party memo because he won't agree to endorse opponent Andy Sanborn, if Sanborn wins. That's in part due to the attorney general's investigation into an inappropriate comment Sanborn made to an intern at the Statehouse in 2013.
Sanborn, a state senator from Bedford, was cleared of allegations that the intern was paid to keep quiet about the comment.
Sanborn said the Republican Party is strongest when it is united.
It wasn't immediately known if Edwards would attend other debates.
