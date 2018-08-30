You asked - How much would universal health care cost?

5 eye-popping taxes California could impose to pay for universal, single-payer health care

For California to create a single-payer system, it could need $200 billion from taxpayers. Here's a look at the kind of taxes increases that would be needed.
August 30, 2018 02:17 PM

How much would universal health care cost and how could it be funded?

As talk continues to swirl at the Capitol about what California health care will look like in the future, a reader asked this question via our Your Voice tool. Readers participate as part of the California Influencer Series, in which a group of policy, political and government experts answer questions heading into the November elections.

In this case, The Sacramento Bee had already done substantial reporting on the question. If you’re wondering, too, see the work by Angela Hart and Sharon Okada here:

Raise taxes or ration health care? Why single-payer won’t work in California. Yet

5 eye-popping taxes California could impose to pay for universal health care

