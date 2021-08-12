Voter Guide
Leo Zacky, California farmer running in Gavin Newsom recall election
Name: Leo S. Zacky
Political party: Republican
Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Businessman/farmer
Education: University of Arizona
Experience: Vice President of Zacky FarmsBoard, member of California Poultry Federation
Website: www.LeoZacky.com
What precautions, if any, should California continue to take to cope with COVID-19 and its variants?
If you feel sick stay home. Wash your hands. Reopen everything without restrictions and allow people to make their own choices.
California provided significant cash support to individuals and small businesses who suffered during the pandemic, with billions of dollars allocated for rent relief and small-business grants. To what extent should that assistance continue?
Lift the restrictions and go back to normal life
What more would you do to address California’s housing crisis?
In my view there is no housing crisis. However, there is a regulatory framework that is problematic for landlords and potential investors. There is also a supply and demand issue caused by the ever increasing costs directly from inflation and transportation costs.
What should California do to build up its middle class?
Lower business taxes, income taxes, and sales taxes. End the Covid restrictions. Less regulations on businesses.
Would you propose any new policies to address climate change?
No
What should California do in the long term to address wildfire and drought conditions?
Have far better forest management with brush clearing and controlled burns, and build many new desalinization plants and reservoirs. Also stop dumping fresh water into the sea.
Comments