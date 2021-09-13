Fresno Democrats call on Mayor Dyer to enact vaccine mandate for city employees

The Fresno County Democratic Party on Monday called on Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer to require all city employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The party said in a statement that the protocols requiring masks indoors and weekly testing for unvaccinated employees was a step in the right direction but not enough.

“Our city government needs to do far more to fight against this wave of selfish and destructive inaction,” the statement reads.

It went on to compare declining the vaccine to driving drunk.

“At this point, choosing to be unvaccinated is morally equivalent to drunk driving,” the statement says. “If you make that choice, you might well skate by on luck and have nothing bad happen, but you could easily kill yourself or other people around you. Choosing to drive while drunk is a terrible offense, and we should begin looking at choosing to remain unvaccinated in the same light.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Dyer told The Bee in a phone interview he was surprised by the statement since the city’s policy is consistent with the one for employers President Joe Biden announced last week.

“I do understand that this is a very emotional, hot-button issue,” Dyer said. “It is very apparent that people feel very strong about whether the vaccine should be mandated or not. As the mayor of this city, I’m in the middle of that.”

Late last week, City Manager Thomas Esqueda updated the city’s emergency order to require masks in the workplace along with mandatory testing for unvaccinated employees. While at least one Fresno City Councilmember said a vaccine mandate is “inevitable,” labor unions worry such a mandate will shrink the city workforce and ultimately cause a decline in the quality of city services.

But the Democratic Party questioned whether unvaccinated city employees are really committed to public service.

“If an employee would resign over being asked to help the community, how can we trust that such an employee was ever performing faithfully as a public servant?” the statement says.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Dyer said he won’t make any policy decisions based on emotion or political affiliation. Rather, he will rely on data.

Fresno County’s vaccination rate hovers around 45%, and county data shows that unvaccinated people make up the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations. At the start of the month, hospitals slipped back into crisis mode due to high occupancy rates, putting nonessential and non emergency surgeries on hold.

Dyer said when employee testing begins next week, city officials will have a better idea of how many employees are vaccinated. So far, of the 4,000-plus employees, at least 1,642 have reported that they’re fully vaccinated. Dyer said he suspects that number is lower than a true count due to hesitancy to report. As of Monday, 81 city employees were quarantined due to having COVID-19 or being exposed. That number is down from the high of 143 within the last few weeks, Dyer said.

In Los Angeles where there is a vaccine mandate for city employees, a group of six Los Angeles Police Department employees are suing. Dyer said he’s always cognizant of litigation, but that won’t drive his decision, either.

“The reality is, if it’s the right thing to do, litigation doesn’t matter,” he said.

The Democratic Party says Dyer still has time to make a decision about a vaccine mandate.

“We hope he makes the right one,” the statement says. “Residents of Fresno County and the state of California are paying the cost for each day we wait.”