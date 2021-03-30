Hear Marjorie Taylor Greene rip vaccine passports as ‘Biden’s mark of the beast’

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Facebook blast “vaccine passports” as a means of control and “corporate communism” in a video streamed live.

In an 18-minute video streamed March 29, 2021, Greene criticized what she said was the Biden administration’s plan to document all vaccinated people. An edited portion of the video is seen above.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on the same day that there would be no federal mandate requiring vaccines nor vaccination credentials, nor will there be a centralized universal federal vaccinations database.

“It’s still fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it, but it’s coming from private companies,” Greene said. “So, I have a term for that. I call it ‘corporate communism.’ ”

Greene said “corporate communism” and vaccine passports would destroy people’s HIPAA rights.

“Is this something like Biden’s mark of the beast? Because that is really disturbing and not good,” Greene said in the livestream. She also tweeted the sentiment.

The lawmaker also said coronavirus vaccines and masks should be a choice in the video.

Storyful contributed to this report.