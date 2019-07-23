Trump administration moves to limit food stamps, restrict free meals for children

The National School Lunch Program operates in more than 100,000 schools and institutions nationwide; the newer School Breakfast Program serves somewhat fewer. Upward of 31 million children eat free or low-cost meals every day, at an annual cost of some $15 billion. Kansas City Star/MCT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is proposing that families who receive temporary government benefits should no longer be automatically eligible for food assistance, a change that could restrict access to free school lunches for 265,000 children.

In California, about 3.2 million children use free school lunches, according to the California Department of Education. It is unclear how many children would no longer be eligible if this rule went into effect.

Under the proposal, about 3.1 million people would lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which provides money for food to low-income Americans and is commonly called food stamps,

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue framed it as a necessary change to cut down on abuse of the system. But the move was met with widespread disdain among Democrats, who called it “cruel” and “harmful.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It is outrageous, cruel and galling that after giving trillions of dollars in tax cuts to the wealthy and big corporations, the Trump administration, under the guise of fiscal austerity, is attempting to take nutrition assistance away from millions of Americans on the verge of hunger — including school children and people with disabilities,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York.

A similar policy was proposed in a House Republican version of the farm bill in the last Congress, which was rejected. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that provision in the Republican bill would have saved the federal government $5 billion over a 10-year period and withheld SNAP benefits from about 400,000 households.

The USDA estimated its newly proposed rule would save $2.5 billion per year and strip benefits from 3.1 million people — both significantly higher numbers.

Currently, 43 U.S. states allow residents to automatically become eligible for food stamps if they receive benefits from another federal program known as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, or TANF.

Families with income at maximum 200 percent over the poverty level are eligible for TANF, while families can only make 130 percent of the poverty level or below to be eligible for SNAP on its own.

The USDA wants to change that by requiring those who receive TANF benefits to pass a review of their income and assets to determine whether they are also eligible for free food from SNAP.

“For too long, this loophole has been used to effectively bypass important eligibility guidelines,” Perdue said. “Too often, states have misused this flexibility without restraint.”

Rep. Josh Harder, D-Turlock, called the proposal — which will have a 60-day comment period before the USDA decides to enact it — “a complete disaster.” About 63 percent of children in Harder’s district around Modesto use free or reduced school lunches.

“I don’t know what genius came up with the idea to take school lunches away from our kids, but we can’t let this happen,” Harder said. “Literally thousands of children in the Central Valley rely on the school lunch program just to get something to eat — this garbage proposal would rob them of the nutrition they need to stay healthy and get a good education.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Twitter also criticized the proposal. “This rule would take food away from working families. Prevent kids from getting school meals. And make it MORE difficult for states to help. Doesn’t the @GOP call themselves the party of ‘family values?’ he wrote.

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, gave a tentative statement of support for the administration after reviewing the rule.

“(SNAP) ‘categorical eligibility’ was established to simplify the application process for folks already eligible for benefits from similar assistance programs. Over time, changes have been made administratively to broaden categorical eligibility,” Roberts said. “Given the breadth of these changes, this proposed rule allows USDA to use existing authority to review these regulations and consider comments to ensure states are using this tool as it was intended — for program simplification.”