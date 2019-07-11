California passes $26 billion plan to deal with wildfire threats

How to protect your home from wildfires Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Use these tips to improve the odds that your home will survive a wildfire.

A costly $26 billion proposal to deal with the state’s ongoing wildfire threats is heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom, who had worked with Democratic lawmakers behind the scenes to pass a comprehensive plan ahead of a month-long summer recess, is expected to sign the bill as early as Friday.

Under the plan, utility companies would need to pay $5 billion in order to access a fund of up to $21 billion, with PG&E contributing the greatest share of the burden.

If San Diego Gas & Electric and Edison agree to participate, costs for the $21 billion going into the fund would be evenly shared between investor-owned utility companies and ratepayers.

A $2.50 surcharge added onto customers’ bills after the 2001 energy crisis were set to expire in 2020. Under the plan lawmakers approved Thursday morning, the fee would be extended for another 15 years, giving lawmakers cover to claim they aren’t raising rates.

Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-Greenbrae, opposed the bill, expressing worries it may shift the burdens of future wildfire liability costs away from utilities.

Under the current system, companies must prove they manage their equipment properly. Assembly Bill 1054 shifts the burden of proof, requiring others to show the utilities acted recklessly.

Supporters like Senate leader Toni Atkins say immediate action was necessary, especially amid threats from credit ratings agencies to downgrade some utilities in the state to junk bond status.





“Doing nothing is not an option. Not only for those communities that would find themselves devastated by wildfires, but for all Californians,” Atkins said in a statement. “Without action, we would face a number of untenable scenarios including rate increases, disruptions with power delivery and major uncertainty for victims of the 2017 and 2018 fires.”