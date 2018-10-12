Kanye West during visit with Trump at White House: I love this guy

Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy talks Aug. 22, 2018, about Paul Manafort's convictions, Michael Cohen's guilty pleas and the Mueller investigation. McCarthy was in Boise visiting Idaho GOP House nominee Russ Fulcher.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.