Ted Cruz leaves DC restaurant after encountering protesters

Protesters stormed a Washington, D.C. restaurant where Senator Ted Cruz was dining with his wife on September 24, calling on him to withdraw support for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Protesters chanted: “We believe survivors.”
By
Costa describes border facilities

Political Notebook

Costa describes border facilities

Rep. Jim Costa, D-Fresno, describes conditions he saw Monday, June 18, 2018 on a visit to the California-Mexico border. Costa returned home via Fresno Yosemite International Airport where he held a Monday evening news conference.

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

Local

Feinstein says, 'I know I can go the course'

"I know I can go the course. I know how to monitor my own body," Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells the staff of Valley Children's Hospital in Madera County after she toured the hospital Friday, June 1, 2018.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The Fresno Bee App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service