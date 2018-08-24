The life of John McCain

Often feisty and outspoken, Sen. John McCain, usually voted with Republicans but was willing to work with Democrats.
Matt Rourke
AP file
July 14, 1961: Then Lt. John S. McCain III, left, and his parents, Rear Adm. John S. McCain Jr. and Roberta Wright McCain take part in the ceremony to commission McCain Field, the U.S. Navy training base in Meridian, Miss., named in honor of Adm. John S. McCain, in photo at top, respectively grandfather and father to the two McCains.
AP file
1967: Prisoner of War Lt. Commander John S. McCain II is shown in this photo released by Hanoi’s Vietnam News Agency. A Navy pilot, McCain was shot down over Vietnam on Oct. 26, 1967.
AP file
Lt. Commander John S. McCain III smilingly limps down a ramp, March 14, 1973 after being released from Hanoi.
Anonymous
AP
May 25, 1973: John McCain is greeted by President Richard Nixon, left, in Washington. McCain spent more than five years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp before he was released in March of 1973.
Harvey Georges
AP file
Nov. 7, 1991: Sen. John McCain is hugged by former North Vietnam Col.Bui Tin on Capital Hill after a hearing of the Senate Select Committee on POW and MIA affairs. Tin oversaw a military prison operation called the “Hanoi Hilton” where McCain was held prisoner during the Vietnam War.
Dennis Cook
AP file
Jan. 25, 2000: Sen. John McCain and his wife Cindy head to a different bus after the bus he was riding in broke down in the snow outside of Hillsboro, New Hampshire. McCain ended his 2000 run for the presidency in March.
PETE SOUZA
Chicago Tribune / TNS file
Sen. John McCain chose Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, right, as his running mate for the 2008 presidential election. They lost to Barack Obama and Joe Biden.
Kiichiro Sato
AP file
Aug. 30, 2008: Sen. John McCain, right, introduces his daughter, Meghan, at a campaign stop in Washington, Pa. McCain ran for president again in 2008, losing to Barack Obama. His daughter, Meghan, is now a co-host of ABC’s “The View.”
Keith Srakocic
AP file
McCain has served as Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee since 2015.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
AP file
Dec. 1, 2017: Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., leaves a closed-door session where Republican senators met on the GOP effort to overhaul the tax code.
J. Scott Applewhite
AP