New projections show future of work in California. See growth prospects for every job

California will add two million jobs in the next decade, with the fastest job growth coming in sectors that require college degrees, according to new projections from the California Employment Development Department.

The number of jobs that require at least an associate’s degree will grow by 810,000, or 12 percent, by 2026. By comparison, jobs that do not require a degree will grow by 1.1 million, or 9 percent.

One major exception to that trend will be personal care aides — workers who take care of the elderly so they do not have to leave their homes. As baby boomers age, California will need an additional 250,000 personal care aides, a growth rate of nearly 40 percent. Personal care aides do not need a college degree.

The most common job projected to shrink the fastest in the next decade? Typists. Voice and optical character recognition technology may eliminate the need for many workers who transcribe documents.

