Ever seen a real-life lava lamp? This video of Spanish volcano looks like one

A new infrared video shows intensifying explosions and the opening of new vents at the Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma.

As dangerous and disruptive as the situation can be, the video shows a beautiful side of Mother Nature.

Fresh evacuations were ordered for La Palma residents on September 24, 2021.

The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute (INVOLCAN) measured an increase in explosive activity Friday afternoon. The agency later confirmed that new vents emitting volcanic material had opened.

This infrared footage taken by INVOLCAN shows “current activity and the lava flows coming from the two brand new eruptive vents,” according to INVOLCAN.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Citing increased dangers posed by the volcano, authorities in the Canary Islands expanded evacuation zones on La Palma.

Flights to and from La Palma were canceled because of volcanic ash, CNN reported.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 2:40 PM.