Iran tests medium-range missiles during military exercise in gulf

TEHRAN — Iran's armed forces tested medium-range missiles on Saturday during a large-scale sea maneuver in the gulf.

The tests, of missiles with a range of 1,800 kilometers (1,118 miles), were successful, according to Tasnim news agency.

Cruise missiles and drones were also tested during the exercise conducted by the Navy and the Revolutionary Guards.

They also presented a new helicopter carrier and a new missile ship that are to provide greater security in the gulf against any potential military threats from the United States, according to Iranian sources.

In recent weeks there has been speculation in Iran that outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump could provoke a military conflict with Tehran before departing from the White House.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Trump and his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo want to continue "warmongering" against Iran in their remaining days in office.

"The planet will be better off without them," Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Trump not only unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Vienna nuclear deal between major world powers and Tehran in 2018, but also imposed draconian sanctions on Iran. In the past two years, these have led to an acute economic crisis in the oil-rich theocratic state.

President Hassan Rowhani hopes that Trump's successor Joe Biden will return to the nuclear deal and lift the sanctions.

Tehran says its maneuvers are not a threat to countries in the region, but are merely a defense tactic.

Iran is due to hold a presidential election in June.