Macron in stable condition after positive coronavirus test

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron is in stable condition after testing positive for the coronavirus, the Elysee Palace said on Saturday.

The Elysee said in a statement that test results on the president's condition were reassuring, though he is still suffering from a cough, muscle pain and fatigue.

The presidential office confirmed on Thursday that the 42-year-old Macron had tested positive for the coronavirus. He is isolating himself in the presidential residence La Laterne, on edge of the Versailles palace gardens.

Macron has promised to give daily updates on his condition.

France has been hit hard by the coronavirus. On Friday it passed the 60,000 mark for the number of deaths since the pandemic began.