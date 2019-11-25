The Latest: Albanian leaders call for calm after quake

People stand next to a damaged hotel after an earthquake, in Durres, western Albania, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. A powerful earthquake shook Albania early Tuesday, causing at least minor damage. (AP Photo)

The Latest on a strong earthquake in Albania (all times local):

8:50 a.m.

Albanian leaders are calling for calm following an early morning earthquake that has killed at least six people and injured about 300.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said Tuesday that all government agencies are “intensively working to save lives at the fatal spots in Durres and Thumane.”

“It is a dramatic moment where we should preserve calmness, stay alongside each other to cope with this shock,” Rama wrote on his Facebook page.

President Ilir Meta called on the Cabinet to ask for international assistance and called for solidarity with the affected population.

The Interior Ministry asked people to avoid driving in the affected areas to allow emergency services to operate freely.

8:20 a.m.

Albania’s Defense Ministry says the death toll from a magnitude-6.4 quake that shook the country has risen to six.

Spokeswoman Albana Qehajaj says two bodies were taken out of a collapsed building in the western port city of Durres, 33 kilometers (20 miles) from the capital, Tirana.

In total three deaths were reported in Durres, two in the northern town of Thumane, and one in Kurbin.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said some 300 injured people have already been treated in Durres, Tirana and Thumane, with more arriving.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake at 3:57 a.m. was centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana. It was at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles)

8 a.m.

Albania’s president says there is a “very dramatic” situation in a northern town after a strong earthquake collapsed buildings.

President Ilir Meta told journalists from Thumane, 36 kilometers (22 miles) north of the capital, Tirana, that “the situation is very dramatic. All efforts are being done to take the people out of the ruins.”

Two people, a woman and a man, were taken out dead from a collapsed building in Thumane. Two others were killed in western Durres after the magnitude 6.4 quake struck early Tuesday.

In addition to the four dead, at least 150 people were injured in the quake.

7:35 a.m.

Officials say a strong earthquake in Albania has killed at least four people, injured 150 and collapsed buildings.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.4 quake was centered 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the capital, Tirana.

The quake was felt along the Albanian coast.

Authorities reported scores of aftershocks and called on the people in the most affected areas to stay out of their homes.

4:55 a.m.

A magnitude-6.4 earthquake has shaken Albania, causing at least minor damage.

The United States Geological Survey says the earthquake struck early Tuesday and was centered 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) northwest of the capital Tirana. It was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles)

People reported seeing cracks in their apartment walls. People were seen leaving homes to go to open areas.

No announcement has been made from authorities.

An earthquake in September damaged hundreds of homes.