Pope turns attention to needs of Thai church, young people

Pope Francis greets the faithful from his popemobile as he arrives for Mass at the National stadium in Bangkok, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. AP Photo

Pope Francis is tending to the needs of the small Catholic flock in Thailand, meeting with priests, nuns and bishops from across Asia to encourage them to spread the faith as their missionary predecessors did.

Francis on Friday heads first to a sanctuary dedicated to Thailand’s first martyred priest to meet with Thai clergy and religious sisters, followed by the Asian bishops conference and members of his own Jesuit order.

In the afternoon, he attends an interfaith encounter, where he’s expected to highlight areas where Catholics can cooperate with Buddhists, Muslims and members of other Christian denominations.

Francis wraps up the day with a Mass dedicated to young people at Bangkok’s Cathedral of the Assumption.

Francis leaves Saturday for Japan for the second and final leg of his trip.