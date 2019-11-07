This is for you, South Africa: Springboks start trophy tour

South African Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi with the Web Ellis trophy arrives back on home soil at the O.R. Tambo Airport in Johannesburg Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. South Africa beat England in the Rugby World Cup final Saturday 32-12. AP Photo

Telling ordinary South Africans that the victory and the trophy was for them, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and his team have started a five-day tour where they will carry the Rugby World Cup across the country.

On a sunny morning, Kolisi stood Thursday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of South Africa's government, and said the support of ordinary South Africans was "the most important thing." He told the celebrating crowd, "thank you, South Africa, this is for you," referring to the golden trophy resting on a pedestal nearby overlooking the capital city.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to congratulate the Springboks. He joked he was glad it wasn't an election year in South Africa because the Springboks "would have won."

South Africa beat England in Saturday's final in Japan to clinch a third World Cup title.