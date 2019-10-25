Hong Kong shops fortify facades as protest violence grows

As Hong Kong's protest movement becomes increasingly violent, some shops are battening the hatches.

Banks, retailers, restaurants and travel agents with ties to mainland China or perceived pro-Beijing ownership have fortified their facades over apparent fear of further damage after protesters trashed businesses following a recent pro-democracy rally.

Branches of state-owned Chinese banks across the city reinforced their glass fronts with walls of steel on Friday.

A Japanese noodle chain, a sushi chain and Starbucks outlets that have been targeted by protesters have covered up their shopfronts with wooden panels. The three are reportedly operated by a restaurant company founded by a tycoon whose daughter has denounced the protesters.

Discount grocery shops and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's boutique were also reinforced after being trashed in the recent mayhem.