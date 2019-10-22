Thai police arrest German man for disposing of woman’s body

Police in Thailand are investigating the death of a German woman after arresting a German man for allegedly dumping her body into a canal.

Thailand's Immigration Police commander said the dead woman, 77-year-old Margund Schaefer, co-owned a bar in the resort town of Pattaya with Richard Stanislaus and shared a house with him and his Thai girlfriend.

Police said 55-year-old Stanislaus is wanted in Germany on several fraud charges.

His girlfriend told police that Schaefer fell in the bathroom and died in January. She said Stanislaus put her body in a box and dumped it in a canal where it was later found.

Police said forensic tests could tell them if Schaefer died by accident or murder.