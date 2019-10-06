Protesters in Ukraine rally against election in rebel east

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks to media during his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. Ukraine on Tuesday signed much-anticipated accords with separatists from the country's east, Russia and European monitors that agree a local election can be held in separatist-controlled territory, paving the way for peace talks with Moscow. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Thousands rallied in the Ukrainian capital Sunday against the president's plan to hold a local election in the country's rebel-held east, a move seen by some as a major concession to Russia.

Ukraine, Russia and mediators Germany and France on Tuesday signed a tentative agreement with Russia-backed separatists on guidelines for holding a local election in eastern Ukraine, where a five-year conflict between the separatists and Ukrainian troops has killed more than 13,000 people.

Ukraine's newly elected President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has cast the deal as an intermediate step needed to organize a summit with the leaders of Russia, France and Germany to push for a peaceful settlement.

But participants in Sunday's rally denounced the move as a capitulation to Russia, which has backed the separatists.

"Our soldiers have given their lives for a united Ukraine, and we don't want peace at any cost on Russia's conditions," said one of the demonstrators, Andriy Gnapko.

About 15,000, including veterans of fighting in the east, gathered on the Maidan, the main square in central Kyiv, under placards "Shame!" and "No to capitulation!"

"Ukraine has been at war for five years, and I lost several of my friends, and they are now telling us that all of it was in vain," said Ihor Roshchenko, a soldier. "One man can rob us of our country with his ill-considered steps."

Zelenskiy, a comedian with no political experience, was elected by a landslide in April on promises to combat the country's endemic corruption and end the spiraling war in the east. He remains widely popular, even though his image has been dented by a July 25 phone call in which U.S. President Donald Trump urged the Ukrainian leader to investigate the son of his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, a demand that has triggered a U.S. impeachment inquiry.

Zelenskiy strongly defended a plan for an election in the east, vowing that the vote will follow Ukrainian laws and include candidates from Ukrainian political parties. He emphasized that the election should be preceded by a lasting cease-fire and an exchange of all prisoners.

Last month, Zelenskiy initiated a prisoner exchange in which Ukraine and Russia freed 35 prisoners each — the biggest swap in years. He is now pushing for a pullback of Ukrainian and separatist forces from the front line to end continuing skirmishes. The 2015 peace deal provided for such withdrawal to set up a safe buffer zone, but both warring parties have balked at implementing the demand.

It was Zelenskiy's predecessor Petro Poroshenko who signed the 2015 peace agreement that envisaged a sweeping autonomy for the separatist regions in the east and an amnesty for the rebels — a provision that was never implemented because it was resented by many In Ukraine.

The deal, brokered by France and Germany and signed in Minsk, Belarus, also stipulated that Ukraine regains full control of its border with Russia only after the rebel regions receive broad autonomy and elect local leaders and legislatures. Ukraine and the West say Russia has backed the rebels with troops and weapons and the border has served as a conduit for them.

Now Poroshenko and his allies denounce Zelenskiy's push for a local election in the east as a surrender to Russia.

"Zelenskiy's political opponents have been weakened, and they are trying to use any pretext to criticize him and win some points," said Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Penta Center, a Kiev-based think tank. "And the war is the best possible pretext."