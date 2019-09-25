Male model arrested in widely publicized Thai sex case

Police in Thailand have arrested a male model accused of taking an unconscious woman home, boasting online about his sexual exploits, and leaving her lifeless body in the lobby of his building.

Police brought charges of illegal detention leading to death, abduction with intent of committing an indecent act, and molestation against Ratchadech Wongtabut in a widely discussed case.

The victim, Thitima Noraphanpiphat, made a living as a "pretty," the term for young women hired for events such as auto shows to pose seductively with products they are promoting.

Thitima, also known as Lunlabelle, was hired to attend a party from which Ratchadech left with her.

A media frenzy over the case has been fueled by the suspect's online posts and surveillance video showing him carrying the apparently unconscious victim.