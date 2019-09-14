World

Afghan government says elections first, peace deal after

The Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says that the priority for his government is to hold national elections later this month — rather than reach a peace deal with insurgents.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi says Saturday that a legitimate peace deal with Afghanistan's Taliban can only come after the presidential election scheduled for Sept 28.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly ended talks finalizing a deal with the insurgent group last week.

Afghanistan's elections were widely expected to be delayed under any U.S.-Taliban deal. The Afghan government was largely shut out of the negotiations.

