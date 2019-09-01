Plane with 8 people crashes into resort area in Philippines

A small plane carrying eight people crashed into a resort area south of the Philippine capital and exploded in flames on Sunday, and at least one body was recovered from the wreckage, officials said.

The light plane crashed in a swimming pool at a resort in Pansol village in Laguna province near the foothills of Mount Makiling and ignited a fire in the walled resort compound. Police and rescuers later retrieved at least one body from the wreckage, Laguna police chief Eleazar Matta said by phone. Two people on the ground were injured and brought to a hospital, he added.

Eric Apolonio, a spokesman of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, said the light plane was on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city in Zamboanga del Norte province and disappeared from radar for unknown reasons as it flew over Laguna, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital. The plane was supposed to land in Manila.

There were eight people on board the plane, including two pilots, a doctor, three nurses, a patient and one other person, Apolonio and Matta said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Videos posted online by witnesses showed flames and black smoke billowing from the private resort compound in Pansol, a district popular for its hot springs and swimming pools. Firefighters and an ambulance can be seen near the scene of the crash as local officials asked villagers to step back to a safe distance.

The crash happened during the monsoon season, when fewer people visit Pansol's resorts compared to the hot summer months that ended in June.