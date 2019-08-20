World
The Latest: Pell to be stripped of Order of Australia honor
The Latest on an appeals court upholding the sex abuse convictions of Cardinal George Pell (all times local):
10:50 a.m.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Cardinal George Pell will be stripped of his Order of Australia honor after he lost his court appeal.
Morrison made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday after a Victoria state appeals court ruled 2-1 to uphold Pell's convictions for molesting two choirboys more than two decades ago.
Pell was sentenced to six years in prison in March and was ordered to serve a minimum of 3 years and 8 months before he will be eligible for parole.
His lawyers are expected to appeal the decision in the High Court, Australia's final arbiter.
9:40 a.m.
An Australian court has upheld convictions against the most senior Catholic to be found guilty of sexually abusing children.
The Victoria state Court of Appeal by a 2-1 majority ruling issued Wednesday rejected Cardinal George Pell's appeal of the unanimous verdicts a jury issued in December finding Pope Francis' former finance minister guilty of molesting two 13-year-old choirboys in Melbourne's St. Patrick's Cathedral in 1996 and 1997.
At the time, Pell had just become archbishop of Australia's second largest city and had set up a world-first compensation arrangement for victims of clergy sexual abuse.
His lawyers are expected to appeal the decision in the High Court, Australia's final arbiter.
