Hong Kong leader promises dialogue to help end protests

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters questions at a press conference in Hong Kong Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Lam said she’s setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the Chinese city, which has been wracked by months of chaotic anti-government protests. She also said a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them. AP Photo

Hong Kong's leader says she's setting up a "communication platform" to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam also said Tuesday a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them.

The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence. Lam and other officials have conditioned dialogue on the protest movement remaining peaceful.

Lam's comments fell short of the protesters demands, including for her resignation and an independent inquiry into what they say was police brutality.