Plowed down by electric scooters: France plots crackdown

The French government is meeting with people who have been injured by electric scooters as it readies restrictions on the vehicles that are transforming the Paris cityscape.

The Transport Ministry says Monday's closed-door meeting is part of consultations aimed at limiting scooter speeds and where users can ride and park them. A draft law is under debate in parliament, and the government is preparing a scooter-specific decree.

Critics say the current proposals don't go far enough. Arnaud Kielbasa of the Apacauvi victims' association said Monday on BFM television that riders should be traceable and held responsible for accidents.

Some 20,000 of the two-wheeled vehicles are available in the French capital, where use has exploded this year, notably among tourists. A June study estimated that Paris alone has more free-floating scooter operators than the entire United States.