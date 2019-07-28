More than 60 killed in extremist attack on Nigeria villagers

A local official in northeastern Nigeria says suspected Boko Haram extremists have killed more than 60 people during an attack on villagers who were leaving a funeral.

It is the deadliest extremist attack on civilians in the region so far this year.

Muhammad Bulama, council chairman of the Nganzai local government area, told reporters that 11 other people were wounded during the midday attack on Saturday.

Bulama called it a reprisal after villagers fought off a Boko Haram attack in the area two weeks ago.

Nigerians last week marked the grim 10-year anniversary of the Boko Haram insurgency, which has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises.