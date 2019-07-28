Egan Bernal wins Tour de France

FILE - In this Saturday, July 20, 2019 file photo France's Julian Alaphilippe wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey rides with the pack during the fourteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 117,5 kilometers (73 miles) with start in Tarbes and finish at the Tourmalet pass, France. AP Photo

Egan Bernal has become the first Colombian to win the Tour de France as the three-week race ended with the 21st and final stage on the Champs-Elysees.

At 22, Bernal is the youngest Tour winner in the post-World War II era.

Bernal succeeded Ineos teammate Geraint Thomas as the British outfit posted a seventh Tour victory with a fourth different rider in eight years.

Thomas, a 33-year-old from Wales, had to settle for second place this year. Dutch rider Steven Kruijswijk completed the podium on Sunday.