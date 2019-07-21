5 stabbed in ongoing riot at juvenile detention in Australia

Police say several inmates have been injured during a riot at an Australian juvenile detention center that was continuing after starting the previous night.

A New South Wales state Police statement said the riot broke out at Frank Baxter Juvenile Justice Center at Kariong north of Sydney at 8.30 p.m. on Sunday.

Several inmates reportedly assaulted each other, and the union representing guards at the facility said detainees used gardening tools to attack sex offenders among the inmates.

Officials say an 18-year-old inmate has stab wounds and facial injuries and was taken to a Sydney hospital in serious condition.

Four others also suffered stab wounds and were taken to a Gosford hospital for treatment. A 17-year-old had a dislocated ankle and another inmate had a broken nose.